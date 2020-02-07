WAPELLO — City plans to demolish three trailers in a Wapello trailer park that local officials have identified as uninhabitable will continue, even though the trailer park owner appears to be dismantling and removing them.
Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt told the city council during its regular meeting Thursday that all the needed paperwork against PAWA Trailer Park owner Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, had been filed with city attorney Adam Parsons.
“On Friday Mr. Parsons was working on all the charges and everything was on his desk,” Marquardt said, adding he had also heard from Benitez’s attorney.
Marquardt said Benitez’s attorney reported Benitez was tearing metal off the units, removing water heaters and conducting other work. City officials expressed skepticism.
“They just want to get everything out they think is valuable,” council member Brett Shafer, who also serves as the city’s current zoning administrator, speculated.
“That’s the way it figures,” Marquardt agreed, adding the city had already scheduled demolition of three units for the week of Feb. 17.
City clerk Mike Delzell said SulzCo, Muscatine, had agreed to complete the work for around $7,500. Any costs to the city will be assessed to the property taxes, city officials said.
City officials and trailer park neighbors had also previously reported issues to Benitez, who attended a Sept. 5 council meeting last year to dispute some of the charges.
You have free articles remaining.
Maine said Thursday the city’s patience was over.
“He’s had ample opportunity. Bring the equipment in and get them out of here,” Maine said.
In a related discussion involving PAWA, the council agreed to table action on installing a single water meter for the trailer park, after Delzell reported a trailer resident had recently paid off a delinquent bill.
All the trailers in the park have their own meters, which Delzell said makes it difficult to regulate because the meters are under the trailers. The council agreed to table the issue after learning the delinquent bill had been paid and a single meter would force other trailer residents to lose their water.
The council also approved the purchase of a new water meter reading system for a cost not to exceed $15,000.
In final action, Maine reported he and officials from other county cities would attend next week’s county board of supervisors to lobby for the retirement of jail construction bonds.
The bonds are being paid off by revenue from a voter-approved local option sales tax (LOST), but half of the revenue also goes for other local projects. The city officials have indicated a balance in the county’s LOST fund should be used to pay off the debt.
County officials have indicated that will mean a heavier tax burden on rural residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.