Wapello plans to reduce the tax rate for the new fiscal year

WAPELLO — A 19 cent drop in Wapello’s tax rate is projected for city property owners under a proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget unveiled Thursday during a city council budget workshop.

City clerk Mike Delzell, who presented the budget proposal to the council after Mayor Shawn Maine was unable to attend, said the city’s valuation had actually increased around $2.5 million from the previous valuation and that helped set a lower rate of slightly more than $14.06 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

A key budget point that Delzell emphasized to the council was that the budget was balanced, with $2,866,887 in projected expenses balanced by an equal amount of anticipated revenue and other sources.

Major expenses in the proposed budget would be for police, with $416,054 in department expenses. Delzell said that would include an increase in the hourly rate paid to officers Takoda Aplara and Gunnar Hoffer to make their salaries more comparable to hourly rates paid to deputies in the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a printout for the police department, Aplara would receive an additional 82¢ per hour, which would raise his regular hourly rate to $28, while Hoffer regular hourly rate would be boosted 79¢ to $26.97.