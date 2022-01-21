Wapello police, Louisa County sheriff may consolidate

WAPELLO — An unveiling of a possible consolidation of the Wapello Police Department and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was made by Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine during the Wapello City Council meeting on Thursday.

Maine said he, current WPD Chief Ed Parker and former WPD Chief Brandon Marquardt, who now serves as the chief deputy for the LCSO, had been discussing the proposal for six months and felt it had progressed enough that the public needed to hear about it.

“We met with the (Wapello City Council) community protection committee (Jan. 6) and it was agreed we would put it out on the street; so this is officially putting it out on the street for public input,” Maine said, adding there were several reasons for the move.

One of the first he mentioned was the city’s $400,000 police budget.

“The budget is quite high,” he said, explaining he expected there would be some cost savings with consolidation.

Maine said after the meeting the city would pay a contracted amount to the LCSO, which would then be responsible for personnel, equipment and other operational costs.