Wapello police make yearly report

WAPELLO — An annual report of the Wapello Police Department (WPD) showed the department handled 1,845 calls for service (CFS) in 2021. The report was presented to city officials by Wapello Police Chief Ed Parker during the City Council’s regular meeting on Thursday.

The CFS, which averaged five per day, were broken out in the report. Traffic stops accounted for the most service calls with 564, followed by sick (100); civil paper (99); speak with an officer (71); information (66); medical transport (62); and animal complaint and falls/back injuries (both 57).

In his report, Parker noted that Fridays were the busiest day of the week with 18.7% of the calls coming on that day; and Sundays were the least busiest with 10.8% of the calls.

The department’s three full-time officers, which included one vacancy since July; four part-time officers; and four reserve officers made 172 arrests in 2021. There were 370 charges — 34 felonies and 336 misdemeanors — related to those arrests; and 77 of them, or 20.8%, were drug related.

Many of the other charges, including thefts, assaults, criminal mischief and some driving related charges, included drugs as a contributing factor.