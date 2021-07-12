Wapello Pro Rodeo celebrates 40 years, making its grand return on July 16 and 17

“This event really is super important to the kids,” Montandon said. It "helps pay for their scholarships and any of their school trips, so we really hope that people come out and support it.”

Friday night will be military appreciation night. All present and former military personnel will receive free admission, and Vietnam-era veterans will be honored in a special ceremony before the rodeo.

In commemoration of the 40th anniversary, the rodeo will also honor the 1981 founding members of the rodeo on Saturday in a special ceremony before that night’s events.

“Even if they aren’t there in person, we’re still going to display their names on the giant screen,” Montandon said.

Local barrels will begin at 4 p.m., and mutton busting will be at 5 p.m. on both nights. Anyone wishing to participate must register at the event.

Wisconsin FMX, a motocross stunt show featuring Cody Cavanaugh and his partner, Josh, will perform both nights, jumping ramps 75 feet apart.

“(Cavanaugh) has been with us before in the past. We’ve had a good turnout with him, and people really like seeing him,” Montandon said.

Guests can also look forward to watching a spectacular fireworks display following the Saturday night rodeo. For more information on this year’s rodeo events, visit www.wapellorodeo.com.

