Wapello Pro Rodeo celebrates 40 years, making its grand return on July 16 and 17

WAPELLO — The rodeo is coming back, and the FFA students running it are determined to make it an event worth waiting for.
Last year, Wapello Pro Rodeo was postponed and later canceled because of the pandemic, but it makes its grand return Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, at Wapello North End Park. Gates will open at 4 p.m., and rodeo performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The money raised through the rodeo helps fund scholarships, student development, and state and national FFA convention registrations. This year, along with T-shirts, the FFA will be selling 40th anniversary hats.
In 1981, the Wapello FFA student chapter brought the rodeo to their hometown, turning it into one of the group’s biggest fundraisers, and it is still going strong.
“The kids are definitely excited to get back into it, and their motto for this year is ‘bigger and better’,” FFA advisor Cassi Montandon said.
The annual Wapello Pro Rodeo is the only rodeo in the nation that is completely run and operated by FFA students.
An adult committee supervises, but the students "fully make all the decisions and sell all the advertising to pay for everything,” Montandon said. “It’s actually kind of neat to see them be able to run such a large operation solely as students.”
“This event really is super important to the kids,” Montandon said. It "helps pay for their scholarships and any of their school trips, so we really hope that people come out and support it.”
Friday night will be military appreciation night. All present and former military personnel will receive free admission, and Vietnam-era veterans will be honored in a special ceremony before the rodeo.
In commemoration of the 40th anniversary, the rodeo will also honor the 1981 founding members of the rodeo on Saturday in a special ceremony before that night’s events.
“Even if they aren’t there in person, we’re still going to display their names on the giant screen,” Montandon said.
Local barrels will begin at 4 p.m., and mutton busting will be at 5 p.m. on both nights. Anyone wishing to participate must register at the event.
Wisconsin FMX, a motocross stunt show featuring Cody Cavanaugh and his partner, Josh, will perform both nights, jumping ramps 75 feet apart.
“(Cavanaugh) has been with us before in the past. We’ve had a good turnout with him, and people really like seeing him,” Montandon said.
Guests can also look forward to watching a spectacular fireworks display following the Saturday night rodeo. For more information on this year’s rodeo events, visit www.wapellorodeo.com.