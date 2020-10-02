Wapello proclaims Oct. 10 as Shelley Singleton Day

Maine said he was hoping to present the proclamation to Singleton on Oct. 10, which will be the final day of the Walk the Block celebration. That community event was established several years ago by Singleton and her Just 2 Moms business partner Joni Simmons.

Meanwhile, in another report concerning Singleton, Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt said a fund started by his department to help cover Singleton’s medical expenses now had around $13,000, with more expected in the next few weeks.

He said proceeds from several of the events planned during the Walk the Block event, which will run from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, would go to the fund. Marquardt said the community had responded well to the benefit effort.

“It’s been nothing but positive,” he said.

Marquardt was also involved in a decision by the council to implement the city’s dangerous building ordinance.

The council agreed to proceed with the prosecution of Dean Jensen, Letts, for violating the city’s ordinance because of the condition of 337 North Second, the former Wapello City Hall building.