Wapello receives grant to fund school resource officer

WAPELLO - The City of Wapello has been awarded a $125,000 U.S. Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant, Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt reported to the city council Thursday.
According to past discussions, the three-year grant will be used to fund a school resource officer, who will work at the Wapello School District. Marquardt had told the city council in January that he planned to submit a grant proposal, explaining if funding was awarded, the city and school district would need to split a 25% local share requirement.
He and Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine later met with the Wapello School Board in March to update its members on the plan. Marquardt suggested the school could use at-risk funds for its share, while the city could tap into sales tax revenue.
That funding could continue once the grant expires to continue the program. Under the COPS program requirements, the local entities must maintain the created position for one year after the grant funding expires.
Marquardt told the city council Thursday that he had not yet received all the documentation for accepting the grant and would present more information at a future meeting.
In other action, the council held a public hearing and later approved moving forward on approving a $75,000 loan to help purchase a new ambulance unit for the Wapello Community Ambulance Service.
The new unit, which was formerly used at a federal facility, will replace an older model that is currently not operating and is no longer economically feasible to repair.
The council also directed city clerk Mike Delzell to investigate the possible construction of 13 additional camp pads at the city’s north end park. Council members said the additional pads could be used by construction crews working on the solar farm project south of Wapello and later when crews begin construction of the Highway 61 bypass around Wapello.
The council recently dropped its monthly camping fee from $600 to $500 and Delzell told the council that at the new rate, he felt the estimated cost for the pads could be recovered in eight months.
In addition to investigating the construction of the pads, the council also directed Delzell to look into loan interest costs.
In an action related to the solar farm, the council approved a truck embargo for Oak Street, explaining they were concerned that trucks hauling solar panels to the planned farm south of Wapello would try to use the street.
The solar farm developers have already upgraded a portion of 65th Street to handle the anticipated truck traffic that will need to haul the 250,000 panels that will be used for the farm.
Up to 50 trucks a day for a four-month period are anticipated to travel through Wapello to the work site.
The council also discussed amending the city’s fireworks ordinance, after Maine reported he had received calls from a local resident who complained about fireworks being discharged outside the approved hours.
Officials agreed there was that possibility, but decided to postpone any action to see if problems continue.
In final action, Maine reported that although some events during the mid-July Chief Wapello Days celebration had been cancelled, the CWD Committee was still hoping to hold some activities.
On Wednesday the 2020 Wapello Pro Rodeo was cancelled and Maine said Thursday a car show would not be held.
Meanwhile, Delzell reported after the meeting that the Wapello City Hall was now open.
