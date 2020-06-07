Wapello receives grant to fund school resource officer

The new unit, which was formerly used at a federal facility, will replace an older model that is currently not operating and is no longer economically feasible to repair.

The council also directed city clerk Mike Delzell to investigate the possible construction of 13 additional camp pads at the city’s north end park. Council members said the additional pads could be used by construction crews working on the solar farm project south of Wapello and later when crews begin construction of the Highway 61 bypass around Wapello.

The council recently dropped its monthly camping fee from $600 to $500 and Delzell told the council that at the new rate, he felt the estimated cost for the pads could be recovered in eight months.

In addition to investigating the construction of the pads, the council also directed Delzell to look into loan interest costs.

In an action related to the solar farm, the council approved a truck embargo for Oak Street, explaining they were concerned that trucks hauling solar panels to the planned farm south of Wapello would try to use the street.

The solar farm developers have already upgraded a portion of 65th Street to handle the anticipated truck traffic that will need to haul the 250,000 panels that will be used for the farm.