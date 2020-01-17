WAPELLO — A Feb. 6 public hearing will give Wapello city residents an opportunity to present their views on a proposed maximum tax levy of around $13.13 per $1,000 taxable valuation for fiscal year 2021.
The city council approved the public hearing after reviewing a notice on the proposed tax levy during the council’s meeting on Thursday. The tax levy is about 40 cents higher than one the council reviewed during a Jan. 9 budget workshop. At that workshop city officials examined a preliminary FY21 budget that included a $27,471 revenue shortfall.
City clerk Mike Delzell had told the council during the workshop that the preliminary budget called for a maximum tax levy of $12.73 per $1,000 taxable valuation. He had also warned the council could lower, but could not raise the maximum levy after it was published, which meant city officials needed to be in agreement on it before publishing the public hearing notice.
At Thursday’s meeting, documents were presented that showed a new tax levy of around $13.13 had replaced the earlier levy amount. Since the city already had reach its maximum general fund levy of $8.10, Delzell said the council had boosted the levy for maintenance and other costs related to a non-owned civic center and the levies for employee retirement programs and other employee benefits.
Together, those levy increases are expected to add around $20,000 in revenue to the city’s proposed budget, Delzell said.
The non-owned civic center funding will be used to help finance the renovation of 308 N. Second. The city has acquired a state grant to remove asbestos material and Mayor Shawn Maine said eventually the city plans to reconstruct portions into a community center.
Maine said work could begin in a few weeks.
Delzell indicated the additional revenue generated from the levy increases for employee retirement programs and other benefits would help balance out the revenue shortfall in the FY21 budget.
The new proposed levy would be around 78 cents higher than the current levy of around $12.35.
In other action, the council agreed to spend up to $207,000 to purchase a new street sweeper. After considering options that included buying a used machine, the council unanimously settled on a new unit, borrowing the money to pay for it and then extending the loan payments out to 10 years.
Projections indicated the annual loan payments should be a little under $25,000.
You have free articles remaining.
The new sweeper will replace a 1986 model the city purchased in 1996. It broke down late last year and officials agreed it was no longer repairable.
The council also:
• Approved a liquor license for Teebone’s Steak House, which is expected to open in late February in the former Johnny B’s site;
• Approved a $190,000 FY20 budget amendment to cover the water main extension on Commerce Drive;
• Approved a $27,136 payment to SulzCo, Muscatine, for sewer separation work;
• Approved a $3,024 change order for the Commerce Drive project to cover cold weather concrete protection measures;
• Approved an $80,201 payment to SulzCo for work on the Commerce Drive project;
• Approved a tax abatement application to Backyard Investments for an estimated $275,000 in improvements to 405 U.S. Highway 61S, Wapello, the former Roy-El Hotel.
Maine also reported the city would send the owner of the PAWA Trailer Park in Wapello one final notice to remove three allegedly uninhabitable trailers in the park or the city will conduct the work.
Maine estimated the deadline for Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, would be around the second week of February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.