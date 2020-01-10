WAPELLO — Wapello city officials will need to sharpen their pencils, after they learned during a budget work session Thursday that an initial Fiscal Year 2021 budget has a $27,471 shortfall.
City clerk Mike Delzell said the shortfall was caused by a nearly $5 million decrease in the city’s valuation, which was created when the city borrowed $190,000 from the city’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) fund and decided to pay it back using tax increment financing (TIF) funds.
The loan was used to finance a water main extension along Commerce Drive in the Wapello Industrial Park.
City officials learned later using the TIF to repay the debt meant the valuation tied to the TIF area came out of the regular property tax valuation.
Delzell said that meant nearly $64,000 in property tax revenue that would have been used for general fund expenses went instead to TIF.
Mayor Shawn Maine said the debt would be repaid within a year and the lost valuation would be returned to the regular city valuation.
“Hopefully we’ll bounce back next year,” he said.
According to the budget documents reviewed by the city council, total revenues are projected to be $2,611,358, while total expenses are estimated to be $2,638,629.
Officials had several ideas on ways to eliminate the shortfall, but did not settle on any, although Maine said that would be his objective.
“I think we have to bring a budget to the citizens that is balanced,” he said.
When he was asked if state law required a balanced budget, he responded with his own belief.
“I think a balanced budget is my moral law,” he said.
Possible ways to reduce the shortfall included a fee increase to use the compost site, city ATV/UTV tag fee and requiring city employees to pay 10 percent of their health insurance premiums.
According to a budget summary sheet, those insurance premiums are expected to climb 5 percent next year. The sheet also indicated the budget included a 2 percent salary increase for city staff.
Meanwhile, the only department to receive significant review by the council was the city’s police department. Police Chief Brandon Marquardt requested $283,000 in the FY2021 proposal, a $9,000 increase.
Most of that would be tied up in salary increases, with medical, insurance and vehicle operating supplies also showing some increase. To counter those increases, Marquardt said he cut the hours of part-time officers.
In another discussion, Marquardt also reported that the COPS grant program had recently opened and he was hopeful of submitting a joint city/school proposal to fund a resource officer for the Wapello School District.
According to Marquardt, the grant would fund 75 percent of the officer’s salary for three years, with the local entities covering the remainder. Marquardt said he had developed plans for several scenarios, including if a grant was not awarded.
He said those plans included using LOST funds that could be available to the city in a few years when the Louisa County Jail construction bonds are paid off. Currently half of the city’s LOST funds are diverted to paying for those bonds.
In other discussion dealing with the proposed budget, Delzell said a new state law would require the city to hold a public hearing once the council sets the actual tax rate. The rate under the initial FY21 proposal, including voted levies and debt service, would be $13.85 per $1,999 valuation. The current rate is $13.40.
Once that rate is finalized, the council can lower, but not raise it.
The council is expected to set the hearing date at its Jan. 16 council meeting.
