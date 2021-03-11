Wapello School board approves $110,000 in budget cuts

That proposal was also unanimously approved by the board.

The second proposal would eliminate transportation aides and projected a savings of $25,000. That proposal generated the most debate during the meeting. Current transportation aide Tammi Edwards urged the board not to accept the proposal.

“I think for the safety of the kids it’s needed,” she told the board.

Board member Duane Boysen said the proposed aide reduction was a budget decision and not an indicator of the aides’ performance. He also suggested the school resource officer could ride the buses to provide more control.

Boysen also suggested the district could look at ending in-town bus stops as an option.

After additional discussion, the board approved the proposal on a 3-2 vote, with board members Dave Moore and Doug Meeker opposed.

The board also approved the district’s preliminary Fiscal Year (FY) 22 budget and set an April 13 public hearing on the spending plan. District business manager Eric Small presented a summary and said the proposed tax rate was about $13.21 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The proposed tax rate would be about 50¢ lower than the FY 21 rate.