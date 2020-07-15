Wapello School Board approves a student resource officer

According to a budget presented by Marquardt, the total program cost over three years would be $212,140, with $125,000 provided through the federal grant and $87,140 being covered by the two local entities.

Marquardt also provided estimates for the next two years of the program, showing maximum costs in year 4 of $76,000, with Wapello providing $38,760 and the school paying $37,240; and an estimated $77,500 in expenses in year 5, divided into $39,525 for the city and $37,975 for the school.

School officials said the district’s portion of the local share would likely come from its At-Risk Fund, which can only be used for certain expenses. Superintendent Mike Peterson had earlier reported an SRO was an allowable expense.

However, the decision to use that account for the SRO may jeopardize adding a future elementary counselor position, which could also be funded through the At-Risk account. Smith said he would not support both positions.

The agreement is expected to be presented to the Wapello City Council for approval on Thursday.

In other action, the board agreed to continue an investigation into a leaking high school auditorium roof by contacting the contractor who installed the roof in 2014.