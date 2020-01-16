WAPELLO - A roof repair project in the Wapello School District, which initially began more than one year ago, is finally moving forward again, after the school board accepted a bid to repair the roofs of several buildings on the district’s secondary campus.
The board held a special meeting Wednesday and accepted a $470,070 bid from T&K Roofing, Ely, Iowa, the lowest of five bids submitted for the work. The project was initially split into a base portion, which included repairing of the main high school building roof and the large gym roof; an alternate one part that covered the repair of a lower roof that extends around the large gym; and an alternate two section that included a canopy that covers a west entrance into the school by the greenhouse.
The school board agreed to accept the bids on each of the project divisions.
The decision culminates a bidding effort by the school that actually started in 2018, when the school district had the roofs inspected and learned it might cost over $400,000 to repair them.
The board eventually hired Ethos Design Group, Polk City, to develop a bid packet, but an asbestos inspection forced the firm to delay seeking bids until April 2019.
When bids were finally received, only two companies submitted anything; and the lowest bid of $599,157 was nearly $200,000 above the original repair estimate. The board then rejected both bids and agreed to rebid the project, which led to Wednesday’s bid opening.
Tim Olson, owner of Ethos, said the decision to rebid had saved the district around $130,000. However, because the existing roof material is a foam product that could be hiding previous roof damage, Olson cautioned that the price could climb, although those costs would be controlled by T&K’s unit pricing bid.
District business manager Eric Small said the district had around $665,000 remaining from a $3.5 million bond sale in 2016 that was used for construction of a new gym and other school improvements. Those bonds are being repaid through the district’s 1¢ state sales tax revenue.
Olson said a contract would likely be available for the board in a few weeks. Actual construction work is not expected to begin until school is dismissed, although some work may begin sooner.
In addition to the winning bid, other bids submitted included: Academy Roofting, Des Moines, $511,400; Black Hawk Roofing, Waterloo, $533,175; Brochway Mechanical, Burlington, $529,220; and Jim Giese Roofing, Muscatine, $651,660.
