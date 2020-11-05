Wapello school board approves face-covering policy in light of new cases

WAPELLO — The Wapello School Board approved a modified, district-wide face covering policy during a special meeting Wednesday.

Shortly after calling the meeting to order, board president Doug Housman outlined what forced the special meeting, which was held at the school auditorium and audio streamed

“We have done a pretty good job so far this year with having zero positive cases (of COVID-19) in our schools, but recently now we have started to have some cases and with those cases, we’re having to quarantine a lot of kids and send them home. With today’s information, we are at 107 people total out. That’s staff and students,” he told the board and around 15 others who attended the meeting.

Housman then reminded the group that the school’s Return to Learn Plan did not include a face covering mandate, although they were encouraged. He said the goal for the meeting was to get the information on the latest numbers out and consider how to respond to the latest outbreak.

“(One option) is a mask mandate,” Housman said, adding that although most of the board members were “not mask-wearing people," the ultimate objective would be to keep students in school.