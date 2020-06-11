Wapello School Board approves hires for next school year

School administrators said Aug. 19 was chosen because it would align better with other school contracts. They also indicated if Montandon is unable to get out of her Muscatine contract, Wapello would look at a number of options to fill its position, including hiring a long-term substitute or reopening the search.

Montandon apparently has until July 1 to sign her Wapello contract.

Other personnel hires approved by the board included fall/winter sports coaches.

Those included Micah Peck, head cross country; Todd Parson, head football; Brandon Brown, head girls basketball; Ken Spielbauer, head boys basketball; and Kenna Greiner, head volleyball.

Meanwhile, the school district will need to find a replacement for its director of instruction, after the school board accepted the resignation of Jaci Thornburg. Thornburg, who has been in the district for 17 years, was recently hired to be the elementary principal in the Danville School District.

In another personnel issue, the board also discussed combining its maintenance director and head custodian positions into one position. Boysen indicated he had raised the issue because he felt the current positions created a leadership void.