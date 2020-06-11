Wapello School Board approves hires for next school year

WAPELLO — A variety of personnel issues and actions were handled by the Wapello School Board during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The board approved hiring Cassi Montandon as the district’s agricultural education teacher/FFA advisor, provided she is released from a contract she currently has with the Muscatine School District.
According to Wapello school officials, Montandon worked for the Muscatine district last year as a part-time agriculture and part-time industrial arts teacher, but signed a contract for next year to be full-time industrial arts.
The Muscatine School District has indicated it will release her from that contract if it can find a suitable replacement for her industrial arts position.
Although the Wapello board approved hiring Montandon, the vote was split 4-1, with board member Duane Boysen opposed. Boysen stressed he was not opposed to hiring Montandon, but that he was against the Aug. 19 contract start date.
He said the mid-August date could cause a future problem because many summer events occur in July. Boysen said if a contract was not renewed, the school might only have a few weeks to fill a vacancy before the FFA rodeo and county and state fairs were held.
He said a July 1 start would be better.
School administrators said Aug. 19 was chosen because it would align better with other school contracts. They also indicated if Montandon is unable to get out of her Muscatine contract, Wapello would look at a number of options to fill its position, including hiring a long-term substitute or reopening the search.
Montandon apparently has until July 1 to sign her Wapello contract.
Other personnel hires approved by the board included fall/winter sports coaches.
Those included Micah Peck, head cross country; Todd Parson, head football; Brandon Brown, head girls basketball; Ken Spielbauer, head boys basketball; and Kenna Greiner, head volleyball.
Meanwhile, the school district will need to find a replacement for its director of instruction, after the school board accepted the resignation of Jaci Thornburg. Thornburg, who has been in the district for 17 years, was recently hired to be the elementary principal in the Danville School District.
In another personnel issue, the board also discussed combining its maintenance director and head custodian positions into one position. Boysen indicated he had raised the issue because he felt the current positions created a leadership void.
He pointed to a lack of progress on painting the school gym as an example of that void and said that had been a primary reason for his call to create a single supervisory position.
“I’ve asked for three years for the gym to be painted and it’s not been done. Whose job is it to paint the gym?” he asked.
While that question was not directly answered, it did cause board members to agree to investigate how other school districts were handling their maintenance and custodial supervisions.
Superintendent Mike Peterson also indicated he would develop a joint position job description for the board to review.
In other action, the board:
• Approved renewal of its insurance with EMC;
• Approved elementary and secondary handbooks;
• Received an update on the cleaning activities at the former preschool building;
• Agreed to require department heads to attend future board meetings if an agenda issue concerned their department.
