Wapello School Board approves pay for hourly workers

WAPELLO — Wapello School District hourly workers will continue to draw their regular pay through the end of the school year, the school board agreed during a special meeting on Wednesday.
The decision would extend earlier actions the board took on March 18 and April 8, after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be temporarily closed following the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest action followed another proclamation by Reynolds that closed schools for the rest of the year.
While many of the duties performed by the hourly workers will end without students being in the school, board member Matt Smith wondered if the district could still ask the workers to assist with various projects around the district’s facilities.
“Are we at the point, if we are going to pay staff members, to say we want you to come in for four hours and help on these projects?” he asked.
“Absolutely,” Superintendent Mike Peterson replied, adding that several of the workers had already stepped forward to offer their help.
Peterson indicated workers had offered to help at the former pre-school building once the school board makes a decision on its future use. The board has previously discussed using the building as the site for the school’s food bank, with continued storage or selling it as other options.
“Once a project is identified, we’ll have people step up,” Peterson predicted.
One casualty of the COVID-19 will apparently be the additional summer help the school district has traditionally hired. Normally that help has been students, but board members acknowledged with the layoff of the hourly workers and the early start the custodial staff would now have for summer projects, the need for more help was reduced.
No final decision was made on the summer help issue, but board members directed Peterson to review the need and report back at the May board meeting on the summer help need.
One personnel decision the board did make was to hire Teresa Coleman to fill an upcoming elementary secretary position. Coleman would begin work on May 4 as a replacement for long-time secretary Phyllis Connolly, who is retiring. Although Connolly’s last day is May 31, she will only be working intermittently for that time and elementary principal Brett Nagle said the overlap of the two would help with Coleman’s training. He also said it would ensure a staff member was available to be in the office since Connolly’s schedule would be flexible.
The board also approved purchasing 76 steam traps for the elementary building from C.H. McGinnis, Davenport, for $5,050. Board members Duane Boysen and Dave Moore opposed the purchase, while Smith, Doug Housman and Doug Meeker were in support.
The board also agreed to waive graduation requirements for the Class of 2020. Peterson said the waiver did not mean students who were not currently eligible to graduate would be green-lighted through the process. He said any ineligible student would still need to complete the district’s graduation requirements. However, the students who were in good standing would not need to complete additional work.
Peterson said a list of graduates would be presented to the board in May for final approval.
In final action, the board approved the 2020-2021 bargaining agreement between the Wapello Education Association and the district. The agreement included a $200 increase in the current $29,727 base salary; normal step and lane salary movements; a two-year agreement with a salary reopener; and a $10 per day increase to $75 for unused personal leave at the end of each school year.
