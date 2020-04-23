Wapello School Board approves pay for hourly workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — Wapello School District hourly workers will continue to draw their regular pay through the end of the school year, the school board agreed during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The decision would extend earlier actions the board took on March 18 and April 8, after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be temporarily closed following the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest action followed another proclamation by Reynolds that closed schools for the rest of the year.

While many of the duties performed by the hourly workers will end without students being in the school, board member Matt Smith wondered if the district could still ask the workers to assist with various projects around the district’s facilities.

“Are we at the point, if we are going to pay staff members, to say we want you to come in for four hours and help on these projects?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” Superintendent Mike Peterson replied, adding that several of the workers had already stepped forward to offer their help.