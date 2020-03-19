Wapello School Board deals with COVID-19 situation

WAPELLO - Other than a relocation to the high school and live streaming of the meeting, the Wapello School Board meeting on Wednesday, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic became a national emergency, appeared to function as a relatively routine board meeting.

However, the several agenda issues dealing with the viral outbreak, which has closed all school districts throughout Iowa for at least the next four weeks, clearly showed the meeting was anything but routine.

School officials had earlier posted on the district’s Facebook page about the live streaming, suggesting district residents could watch in the safety of their homes while the board members and audience – properly spaced to maintain the recommended six-foot social distance – discussed a variety of topics during the regular meeting.

Several issues related to the outbreak were discussed by the board, including a decision to continue paying hourly employees during the forced school holiday.

Superintendent Mike Peterson said the board needed to make a decision because the district had many hourly employees affected by the school closure. He said state officials had not provided clear guidance on what to do or expect in the way of help.