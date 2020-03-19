Wapello School Board deals with COVID-19 situation

WAPELLO - Other than a relocation to the high school and live streaming of the meeting, the Wapello School Board meeting on Wednesday, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic became a national emergency, appeared to function as a relatively routine board meeting.
However, the several agenda issues dealing with the viral outbreak, which has closed all school districts throughout Iowa for at least the next four weeks, clearly showed the meeting was anything but routine.
School officials had earlier posted on the district’s Facebook page about the live streaming, suggesting district residents could watch in the safety of their homes while the board members and audience – properly spaced to maintain the recommended six-foot social distance – discussed a variety of topics during the regular meeting.
Several issues related to the outbreak were discussed by the board, including a decision to continue paying hourly employees during the forced school holiday.
Superintendent Mike Peterson said the board needed to make a decision because the district had many hourly employees affected by the school closure. He said state officials had not provided clear guidance on what to do or expect in the way of help.
“You hear about a stimulus package coming out of Washington – you hear about unemployment opportunities coming from the state level,” he told the board, adding a recent webinar meeting on the issue indicated the school should honor its employee contracts and pay them while school is closed.
District business manager Eric Small estimated the cost to the district would range between $50,000 to $60,000 for the four-week period.
“It’s no fault of staff they can’t work,” board president Doug Housman said, adding he favored continuing to pay the workers.
Other board members agreed and unanimously approved the pay, subject to any future supplemental compensation from other sources.
In other COVID-19 discussion, Peterson and curriculum director Jacque Thornburg reported that district teachers had responded to the school closure by providing online lesson sites and other recommended activities that parents and students could access to stay current with studies.
Housman also praised the teachers and staff for being encouraging and supportive during this time.
“I wanted to thank everyone for stepping up. It’s meant a lot,” he said.
In other action during the meeting, Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt and Mayor Shawn Maine explained to the board their plans to create a school resource officer position at the school.
The two said a grant application was being filed that would provide three years of funding for the position, with the school district and the city sharing in the remaining 25 percent of the cost.
Marquardt said the local share would range from $21,000 in the first year to $35,000 in the third year of the grant. After that, he said the city and the school would need to share in the total cost.
He suggested the school could use At-Risk funds for the position, while the city could possibly tap into sales tax revenue or possibly a pending legislative action that would allow a separate tax levy to be assessed.
School officials indicated support, but no action was taken.
The board also received the initial Wapello Education Association initial offer for Fiscal Year 2021 bargaining position. It called for a $750 increase to the current $29,727 base salary. It also called for establishing a labor management committee, a four-year contact, leave bonus and creation of a health benefit committee.
In other action, the board:
• Set an April 8 public hearing on its proposed FY 21 budget;
• Discussed using the old pre-school building as a food pantry;
• Approved purchasing a new 6-8 reading curriculum.