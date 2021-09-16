Wapello School Board discusses ARP funds

Superintendent Mike Peterson said the funds are available on a reimbursable basis and the district must receive pre-approval for any spending over $5,000.

Small also pointed out the funds must be spent by June 30, 2023.

“Basically, we’ve been told if you can tie something to making life better in spite of COVID, then you can probably use the money for (that project),” Peterson said, adding the work session was also serving as an opportunity for the public to comment or suggest proposals as required by the ARP Act.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For nearly the next hour, a wide range of spending proposals were then thrown out on the table. Peterson said facility improvements could be considered, but they needed to be related to COVID-19.

He said air quality projects, such as air conditioning — a project the school board has considered in the past — met that criteria. Small said he had talked with other district business managers and those types of projects appeared to get quick state approval.

However, officials pointed out the last time air conditioning of the buildings had been discussed the estimated cost had been around $4 million, well above the available ESSER funding.