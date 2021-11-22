Wapello School Board discusses ESSER fund uses

The study could help establish future maintenance costs related to an air conditioning system or other infrastructure project, he told the board.

The company would conduct the study at no cost to the district, but if the board later decided to move forward with an infrastructure project, Peterson said SitelogIQ would then be hired as the project manager.

The second part of his suggestion centered on his Oct. 13 report that the district’s certified enrollment had dropped around 15 students. Because state aid is based on certified enrollments, Peterson had warned the board in October that it would need to shave around $100,000 from next year’s budget.

At Thursday’s meeting he said that amount of funding loss would be equal to two positions being eliminated.

Although he did not identify any specific positions, Peterson said if the employees in those positions would be willing to be reclassified as an academic interventionist, the ESSER funding could be used to pay those salaries.

“That would gain us a couple of years and hopefully by the time that ESSER spending deadline reaches us, through attrition or what not, those two staff members moved to interventionists we can move into a position that is available,” he said.