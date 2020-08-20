Wapello school board investigates continuing to live-stream meetings

She said one option would be to purchase the necessary equipment, which would cost the district around $13,500. Wade suggested the equipment could be used by students to also broadcast athletic and other extra-curricular school events, in addition to the board meetings.

She also said students could be trained to operate and produce the broadcasts.

The other option was to purchase the equipment, but contract out the production of the meetings and other events, which Wade indicated would cost between $799 and $2,499 per month.

Board member Matt Smith said even board members who favored continued live-streaming of the meetings did not appear to favor spending that amount of money.

Board member Dave Moore then introduced a motion to continue live-streaming, with a minimum of providing audio, which Housman excused himself from the chair to second. That motion however failed on a 2-3 vote, with Housman and Moore in favor and Smith and board members Duane Boysen and Doug Meeker opposed.

The motion to investigate providing just audio was then approved 4-1, with Boysen voting no.