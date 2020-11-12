Wapello School Board mandates district-wide face coverings

Boysen suggested the omission of a mask mandate for schools in the governor’s proclamation and continuing disagreements over the effectiveness of masks made him leery of adopting a school mask mandate.

“If we’re going to go off what the state says, the state does not have mandatory masks,” he reminded the board.

However, Lori Lafayette, a physician’s assistant who lives in Wapello, said the guidelines provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health would mean more students remaining in school because of a mandatory mask policy.

She distributed the guidelines to the board and pointed out that people in close contact with an infected person could only avoid quarantine if both the infected person and the close contacts wore a mask.

Lafayette emphasized she was speaking as a private citizen with medical training and was not representing any medical provider.

Meeker said the issue needed to be addressed by parents.

“How do we as a board tell parents how to raise their kids?” he asked, adding he also questioned how school administrators would enforce the new rule.