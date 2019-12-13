WAPELLO — An early retirement program, which Wapello school officials called one of the most lucrative ever offered to eligible district certified staff members, was approved by the school board Wednesday.
According to earlier discussions, the seven staff members who Superintendent Mike Peterson said would be eligible to take early retirement, would receive one year of their current salary, with their option to put the money into a health retirement account, a 403.b retirement account or purchase additional years under the IPERS retirement program.
Staff members must be at least 55 years of age by June 30, 2019, and served in the school district for 10 consecutive years to be eligible for the program.
Peterson said he would notify the seven of the offer and they would have 45 days to respond. He said the school must meet an April 1 deadline to finalize the plan so it can use the district’s Management Fund to cover the expense.
Officials said around $600,000 is in that account and its use would not disrupt the district’s General Fund, which could be hard-pressed next year because of a significant drop in enrollment.
Peterson told the board he did not expect all seven eligible staff members to take early retirement, but he was hopeful enough would take the offer and be replaced by less experienced teachers, who would receive a smaller salary, that it would ease pressure next year on the General Fund.
The retirement plan had initially been presented last month, but no action had been taken after questions were raised over some of the language. Peterson said new language, which would allow early retirees to return to school employment as coaches or in other extra-curricular roles, had been added to the program.
He said the school board would retain control over exercising that option.
In other action, elementary teachers Lynn Proffit and Teresa Good reported on the food pantry that has been operating at both the elementary and secondary campuses since August.
The two said they had seen increasing figures in both the number of families and individuals using the pantry and had been forced to order additional supplies or make trips to nearby donors several times.
Board member Duane Boysen said the opening of the food pantry had been well-timed because the only grocery store in Wapello had closed several months earlier.
Proffit and Good said a key issue that still needed to be addressed was a requirement the food pantry needed to be air conditioned. That prompted a question from board member Dave Moore about the possibility of transferring the pantry to the former pre-school building.
Officials agreed to continue looking into that option and will discuss it at a later meeting. They also praised the effort of school teachers, students and others who have been assisting with the pantry work.
In other action, the board:
• Approved an $8,500 contract with Sideline Productions, Brookings, SD, to provide a video display board and other equipment for the 2020 Wapello PRCA rodeo on July 17-18;
• Agreed to set a $125 base daily rate for substitute teachers;
• Approved a partnership agreement between the school district and the Louisa County Fair Board to identify duties and responsibilities of each during the county fair;
• Rescheduled its January meeting to Jan. 15 to ensure the board can act on roof bids that will be opened on Jan. 14.
