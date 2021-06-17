Wapello School Board questioned about volunteer coach being removed before game

“It was no secret,” she said, explaining Wade and other school officials had been at games where her husband had been coaching.

Amanda Ball, who has a son on the baseball team, agreed.

“All the parents were wondering what’s going on,” she said.

Wade pointed the finger at herself for the confusion. She said she had talked with Nate Atkinson about coaching, but had not presented him to the board for formal approval because she had thought his work schedule was still fluid, which apparently meant his game attendance was uncertain.

She said as soon as the issue was raised Tuesday night, she made the decision to pull him from the field. However, she also notified school board secretary Eric Small and Nate Atkinson’s volunteer position was placed on Wednesday’s agenda and subsequently unanimously approved by the board.

Board members thanked Miranda Atkinson and Ball for attending the meeting and explaining their position on the issue. Board president Doug Housman said their attendance had been the correct method for dealing with the situation.

He said a Facebook posting he had read Wednesday morning had incorrectly implied Nate Atkinson has been pulled because of an open enrollment issue involving their children.