The Wapello School Board agreed Wednesday to reject all bids for repairing several roofs on its secondary buildings and to seek new bids in January, after the lowest bid came in substantially higher than the project’s preliminary cost estimate.
Tim Olson, Ethos Design Group, Polk City, told the board the two bids received for the work were substantially higher than his firm’s estimated $402,685 project cost and he had reached out to the firms to learn why and also if there were options with moving forward with the project.
Olson said Jim Geise Roofing, with an office in Muscatine, had worked with his firm in developing the initial preliminary cost estimates, but had actually provided the highest of the two bids at $708,345.
“We spoke with Jim Geise Roofing about their pre-bid estimate, to better understand the significant (difference) between their pre-bid estimate and their actual bid,” Olson wrote in the report of the bids that he presented to the board.
According to Olson’s report, Geise cited a difference in roof insulation, cover-board, membrane attachment requirements and asbestos abatement as the primary reasons for the difference.
Olson pointed out that his company had inserted several of those provisions because they were either required by the Iowa Energy Code, recommended by the roofing material manufacturer or had been based on previous experience working with roofs.
He did acknowledge the asbestos abatement likely accounted for around $75,000 of the more than $300,000 difference between Geise’s bid and the pre-bid estimate, but still questioned how the other issues caused such an increase.
“We struggle to see how (those issues) would add up to difference,” Olson wrote in his report.
Meanwhile, Olson told the board that he had also reached out to Black Hawk Roofing, Waterloo, to learn if it could make any adjustments of its $599,157 low bid.
Olson said after learning from Geise what had caused it to bid higher than its preliminary cost estimate, he had contacted the Waterloo firm about providing voluntary deduct costs using the options originally priced by Geise.
The potential savings only amounted to about $34,400, Olson reported, which would have still kept Black Hawk’s low bid substantially above the original bid estimate.
Olson said two other firms who had indicated interest in bidding had not submitted anything after apparently filling up their work schedule while waiting for the asbestos testing to be completed.
He suggested the school could accept the Black Hawk bid as submitted, accept the bid with the deducts or reject all the bids and rebid the work in January.
He said bidding in January would likely mean more bidders and possibly lower bids because companies would be trying to fill out their work schedules for the coming year.
The board agreed and settled on that option.
Olson said his company’s fees to update the bid documents and complete the rebid process would be $2,500.
In other action, the Wapello Education Association (WEA) submitted its initial bargaining proposal for the 2019-2020 school year. The proposal calls for a five-year contract with a $500 increase in the current $29,627 base salary next year and a reopener clause in subsequent years, normal lane and step movements, a $500 sick leave bonus for teachers who have three or fewer sick leave days and formations of a labor-management and health benefit committees.
The board also:
• Approved its 2019-20 budget.
• Discussed its food service program.
• Reviewed sports practices policy during inclement weather.
