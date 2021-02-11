Wapello School Board seeks to cut $110,700 from budget

WAPELLO — A list of recommended actions, which will be used to cut the Wapello fiscal year 2022 budget by $110,700, should be developed by Superintendent Mike Peterson, the school board agreed during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The cut will match the anticipated amount the school will lose next year because of an enrollment drop.

Peterson told the board members there had been a 15.7 student decrease in the certified enrollment this year and with $7,051 in state funding per student, that would lead to the budget reduction target.

“What I am asking you to do is to give me permission or direction — however you want to word it — to come to you in March with a reduction plan that will have us meet that target,” he said.

Peterson went on to explain the administrative team had been working on some possible actions, but he did not provide any details. He did indicate personnel would be affected and some had already been approached about the situation.

“Not everybody because there are still some details to work out,” he said, adding if the board did not want him to make any cuts he would follow that directive as well, although that was not his recommendation.