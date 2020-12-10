Wapello School board split on uniform decision when school colors not used

Wade also said she had failed to read the last provision of the policy which required all school uniform purchases to be approved by both the district’s athletic director and the superintendent.

“I never brought it to the attention of the superintendent. I never realized, based on the policy, that I was to do that,” she said.

Wade reminded the board the student athletes had raised the money themselves to purchase the clothing and had developed the design. She also said the uniforms would only be worn during special games, such the school’s Pride Game event.

Board member Doug Meeker pointed out the baseball team had gray uniforms, while there had also been Pink-Out games where the teams used pink uniforms. Board member Matt Smith also said the band uniforms were black.

“The board needs to decide how it wants to proceed,” Superintendent Mike Peterson said, explaining it could amend the policy language or allow a special exception for the new uniforms.

Board member Duane Boysen said changing the policy or allowing the alternative colors would thwart the reason for the policy and could lead to a proliferation of other colors.