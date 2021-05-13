Wapello school board to gather more information on wrestling room

WAPELLO - A new wrestling room/storm shelter proposal will move forward, but only to gather more information, the Wapello School Board agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Head wrestling coach Jack Walker and assistant coach Steven Kruse outlined the proposal to the board and around 25 others who crowded into the board room to hear the presentation.

Kruse explained the current wrestling facility, which was part of a 3,064 sq. ft. addition that was constructed in 2013, does not have enough room for practicing wrestlers to move safely.

He said a bigger facility was needed and suggested a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program that provides federal funding for storm shelter construction could help cover much of the cost.

He presented a sketch showing the proposed facility being constructed immediately east of the high school building.

According to Kruse, the FEMA program has a $600,000 project limit, with the federal agency covering 90% of the cost. Around 750 people could use the facility as a shelter, which would fall under the 1,000 maximum capacity recommended by FEMA, he continued.