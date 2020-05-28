Wapello School Board to move elementary food pantry

Moore did not dispute Smith’s point about maintenance costs, but reminded the other board members the preschool building would need repairs regardless of what the board decided about its future use, including if it was sold.

He also said the current elementary site did create a potential security issue, especially if pantry users were allowed into the building.

Meeker and board members Doug Housman and Duane Boysen agreed and voted to move the pantry to the new site, which is currently being used primarily for storage.

The board agreed to alert teachers to identify material they wish to keep, which will then be more efficiently organized. Unwanted material will either be disposed of or sold.

In other building and grounds action, the board voted 4-1 to accept low bids for three priority concrete repairs, but delayed a decision on two other proposals. The approved work included repairing an area of the high school parking lot that is sinking; replacing a section of sidewalk at the district office; and replace steps and replace a metal ramp with a concrete ramp at the district office.

Parsons Concrete provided a low bid of $5,760 for the three projects, which the board accepted. Meeker voted against the action.