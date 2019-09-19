WAPELLO — The weather may not have been good, but the 2019 Wapello FFA PRCA Rodeo still had a good year, FFA representatives told the Wapello School Board during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
The $12,885 profit is more than double last year’s $5,188 profit, FFA representative Claire Hoag told the board.
Hoag also presented the rodeo’s 2019 profit/loss statement to the board, which broke down this year’s income of $96,974 and expenses of $84,089. According to the statement, the largest source of income came from ad sales, which totaled $76,727. That was followed by $16,919 in tickets and books sales. Other income came from shirt sales, camping, queen contest, entertainment and other sources.
Major expenses included a $26,660 payment to the stock contractor, $19,250 in purse money, $12,250 for entertainment, $10,730 in marketing costs and $6,375 for operation fees.
“We have some ideas on how we can lower our costs next year,” FFA advisor Danielle Wolfe told the board, explaining the chapter would re-evaluate its marketing budget and look at other suggestions.
The rodeo’s scholarship account, which is funded through vendor fees and concession sales, also showed a profit of $3,642.
Superintendent Mike Peterson told the board it was now receiving much better reports than in past years.
“The last two years have been much better than what you seen before,” he said.
In another FFA action, the board agreed to a request to send the chapter’s two national qualifying teams to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, IN. The convention will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. The school board agreed to provide a van and hotel accommodations for the teams.
The board also approved a $361,711 Modified Allowable Growth request for the district’s Special Education Deficit Balance for 2018-19. Peterson said state law allows deficit spending in a school district’s special education fund. The request would allow the district to recoup its spending authority for the deficit. The district can then recover the funds during next year’s budget year.
The board also agreed to join the National Gas Purchasing Pool. Peterson said joining the pool would allow the school district to pay for its natural gas through the district’s management fund instead of the general fund.
Peterson and district business manager Eric Small reported the management fund currently has a large enough balance that the $70,000 to $80,000 shift should not cause any significant problem.
Peterson said the shift could give the general fund a major boost at the right time. Earlier in the meeting he had reported the district could lose around 20 students this year, although the final certification count will not happen until Oct. 1.
However, if that decrease holds, Peterson said saving that much in the general fund would ease the financial impact from losing that number of students.
In other action, the board:
- Approved hiring Amanda Elliott, Media Center, for two days a month; Jack Walker, head wrestling coach; and Deb Flaugh, secondary special education associate
- Accepted the resignation of Ashley Brockway, junior high track
- Approved several board transportation policies
- Approved Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goals for 2019-20
- Received a buildings and grounds committee update.
The board also received a report on a weight room pilot program it approved last month. School officials said the pilot program, which allowed around 30 community residents, to use the weight room after a community facility closed, would continue for the time being.
Peterson said a new community facility is being developed and could be ready by Nov. 1.
