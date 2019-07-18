The Wapello School Board learned during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday that a suspended cabinet and other millwork installation project at the Wapello Elementary School be restart by the end of the week.
According to past discussions, local contractor Brett Shafer had been scheduled to begin the installation work as soon as school dismissed this spring and had assured the board it would be finished by the time school restarted this fall.
However, Shafer had to stop work after asbestos-containing floor tile were discovered under some of the old cabinets that were to be replaced.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board members Eric Smith and Doug Housman were presenting their regular buildings and grounds committee update and had just reported some of the abatement work remained when district business manager Eric Small interrupted.
He said the school had been notified Wednesday morning that all the abatement had been completed and the abatement contractor was waiting for an air quality report to come on Thursday. The expected release of the rooms could then be filed with the school, Small said.
“So possibly by the end of the week we have the green light to finish up (the cabinet project),” Housman said.
Board president Duane Boysen wondered if Shafer would have time to complete the installation before school restarted because of the delay the asbestos abatement had caused.
“It’s going to be a race to the finish (and) it will be tight, but I think it will get done,” Superintendent Mike Peterson said, adding he had not recently talked to Shafer about the delay and any impact it had on his work.
Meanwhile, Housman said he and Smith had started preliminary discussions with about possibly leveling and restriping of the football parking lot. He said there had not been any bids requested for the work, but the committee was trying to address the work before the start of the season.
“Eventually we’d like to hard surface (the lot),” he said, acknowledging that would affect the football team, which currently uses a portion of the lot to hold practices.
“We’ve talked to (football coach) Todd (Parsons) what it would take to move his practice field out by the bus barn,” Housman said, without going into further details.
“It’s on the radar,” he said.
In other action, the board:
- Approved several new hires, including Carin Cline as the boys’ soccer coach. That vote was 3-2, with Boysen and board member Matt Stewart opposed. Stewart also opposed hiring volunteer football coaches Steve Cruze and former L-M Athletic Director Tom Wilson, but the rest of the board approved those hires;
- Approved board policies on school records and insurance;
- Was presented with a proposed pay scale for the district’s non-certified staff. Peterson asked the board to review the proposal and possibly act at the next meeting;
- Approved the second reading of the district’s non-certified staff handbook, with Stewart casting the lone dissent;
- Agreed to hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. because of a conflict with its regular meeting night.
