Wapello School District approves new district logo

WAPELLO - A several-month effort to find a new image for the Wapello School District ended Wednesday when the Wapello School Board approved a new district logo.
Board secretary Eric Small reported the logo was designed by BSN Sports, which is headquartered in Dallas,TX, with input and guidance from several school staff members.
The central theme of the new logo is an arrowhead trimmed in blue and yellow. Centered just below the arrowhead is a circle with two feathers hanging from it.
A new style W is also part of the redesigned logo, but the central arrowhead theme will be used even without the W.
Small pointed out the arrowhead and feathers motif can be overlaid on the initial letter of the Wapello school name, such as on the district’s letterhead, as well as the Indians and Arrows athletic teams’ names.
He and Wapello Activities Director Michelle Wade said the logo’s redesign was an effort to provide the school district with its own unique brand.
“The W we’ve been using is very similar to the Wisconsin W and to avoid any copyright infringement we wanted to get away from that. We wanted our own brand identity,” Small said.
Wade said there had even been confusion between the Wapello W and the Wilton School District W. She recalled Wapello School Board Member Doug Meeker had reported being misidentified as a Wilton fan at events because of the W on his clothing.
“This kind of sets it apart,” she said.
While the redesign will provide a new logo for the school, there are currently no plans to change the school’s mascots or athletic team names, the two said.
In other action, Small reported the board approved several new hires, including Jacob Mace, high school social studies; Amanda Paterson-Elliott, junior high English/language arts; Kelci Eakins, high school student senate and junior high student senate; Joe Cross, high school assistant volleyball coach; Brandon Marquardt, volunteer assistant golf coach; and Nathan Atkinson, volunteer assistant football coach.
A list of fundraisers was also approved, although board member Duane Boysen voted against a discount card project because the card did not have enough local businesses, Small said.
Several board policy updates that reflected recent state law changes were also approved, as were the first readings of several new, amended and rescinding board policies, Small added.
In final action, the board:
* Approved certified and non-certified staff handbooks;
* Approved the Fiscal Year 2020 audit;
* Approved a 28E agreement with the L-M School District for librarian sharing;