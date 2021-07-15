Wapello School District approves new district logo

WAPELLO - A several-month effort to find a new image for the Wapello School District ended Wednesday when the Wapello School Board approved a new district logo.

Board secretary Eric Small reported the logo was designed by BSN Sports, which is headquartered in Dallas,TX, with input and guidance from several school staff members.

The central theme of the new logo is an arrowhead trimmed in blue and yellow. Centered just below the arrowhead is a circle with two feathers hanging from it.

A new style W is also part of the redesigned logo, but the central arrowhead theme will be used even without the W.

Small pointed out the arrowhead and feathers motif can be overlaid on the initial letter of the Wapello school name, such as on the district’s letterhead, as well as the Indians and Arrows athletic teams’ names.

He and Wapello Activities Director Michelle Wade said the logo’s redesign was an effort to provide the school district with its own unique brand.

“The W we’ve been using is very similar to the Wisconsin W and to avoid any copyright infringement we wanted to get away from that. We wanted our own brand identity,” Small said.