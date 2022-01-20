Wapello School District capital funding levy renewal to go to vote March 1

WAPELLO — The continuation of a physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) in the Wapello School District will be decided by voters in a special March 1 election, according to a resolution approved by the school board during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Voters last approved a 10-year, 67 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation PPEL on Sept. 11, 2012. If the voters approve continuing the levy, it would begin on July 1, 2023 and last for another 10-year period.

“To stress over and over again — this is not a new tax, we are not asking for additional funding, it’s to continue what is currently in place,” Superintendent Mike Peterson emphasized for the board and the community prior to the board vote.

According to state documents, the current PPEL is providing $123,199 in property tax funding to the district in fiscal year 2022. An additional $32,231 is raised through an income tax surcharge portion of the levy.

School districts can use the funds for their physical plant and equipment needs, but not for salaries, travel, supplies or other uses not specifically allowed under the law.