Wapello School District loses 15 students

WAPELLO — The final enrollment figures are still pending, but Wapello School Superintendent Mike Peterson told the school board on Wednesday it appears the district will have a student enrollment drop of around 15.

According to Peterson, if that number does not change, it will mean the school district could face a $100,000 budget decrease from the Fiscal 2021-22 budget.

Last year the district’s certified enrollment, which is officially taken on Oct. 1, fell by 15, which cost the district $110,700 in state aid.

The board eventually responded to that revenue decrease by reducing an art position, cutting transportation aids and shifting some Title 1 spending to an At-Risk category. There has been no discussion on how the school will respond to this latest enrollment drop.

The board is also facing a second financial issue. The district has been allocated over $840,000 in federal ESSER funds, but spending deadlines and restrictions on what the money can be used for is making it difficult for the board to decide on projects.

During its meeting on Wednesday, the board continued to debate where to use the funds, with some board members pushing for infrastructure improvements, while other board members said they wanted to focus more on student educational enhancements.