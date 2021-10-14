Wapello School District loses 15 students

WAPELLO — The final enrollment figures are still pending, but Wapello School Superintendent Mike Peterson told the school board on Wednesday it appears the district will have a student enrollment drop of around 15.
According to Peterson, if that number does not change, it will mean the school district could face a $100,000 budget decrease from the Fiscal 2021-22 budget.
Last year the district’s certified enrollment, which is officially taken on Oct. 1, fell by 15, which cost the district $110,700 in state aid.
The board eventually responded to that revenue decrease by reducing an art position, cutting transportation aids and shifting some Title 1 spending to an At-Risk category. There has been no discussion on how the school will respond to this latest enrollment drop.
The board is also facing a second financial issue. The district has been allocated over $840,000 in federal ESSER funds, but spending deadlines and restrictions on what the money can be used for is making it difficult for the board to decide on projects.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the board continued to debate where to use the funds, with some board members pushing for infrastructure improvements, while other board members said they wanted to focus more on student educational enhancements.
Under the federal law, the money can only be used on activities impacted by COVID-19. Officials had previously reported air condition and similar projects were getting quick approval.
However, board member Matt Smith said he continued to oppose those projects and board member Duane Boysen agreed.
“If we are talking about spending it all on capital improvements, we’re missing the boat,” Smith said, explaining air conditioning would only be used a short time and future maintenance and operation costs could affect the district’s budget down the road.
Board member Dave Moore countered by suggesting education enhancement projects would likely only use a relatively small share of the available funds, while the infrastructure upgrades could actually lead to reduced operation costs and other possible savings.
District Facilities and Grounds Lead Rich Lugo suggested the district could replace the remaining older Univents in the elementary building with modified units that could heat and cool for around $650,000.
He said if those units were installed, the school’s boiler system could likely be turned off except during the most harsh winter months.
Peterson eventually suggested school staff obtain more specific financial figures and present them to the board.
In other action, the board:
- Approved hiring teacher Jane Bostian as the prom coordinator;
- Reviewed and approved several board policies, which Peterson said had not recommended changes from previous versions;
- Accepted the completion of an earlier roof project that had been in dispute with the contractor because of a leak;
- Approved a $12,659 payment that had been held pending a settlement on the roof leak
- Approved a $28,012 payment on the roof project to cover the retained funds of the roof project;
- Agreed to purchase a new John Deere diesel mower for $13,945;
- Approved the purchase of a new van from Mincer Ford, Columbus Junction, for $34,775;
- Approved a $30,883 request to the school budget review committee to cover a deficit in the district’s special education program.