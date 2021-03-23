Wapello School District makes initial bargaining proposal

WAPELLO — No increase in the current $29,927 base salary, which is paid to a beginning teacher with a bachelor' degree and no experience, is included in the Wapello School District’s initial bargaining proposal that was presented Monday to the Wapello Education Association.

While the proposal did not include any base salary increase offer, it did agree to provide normal lane and step movement in the staff’s salary schedule. The district’s proposal estimated this would cost the district $28,464.

The only remaining provision in the district’s proposal was to establish a one-year duration to any new contract, which would begin on July 1, 2021.

In its initial offer presented to the school district during the school board’s March 10 meeting, the union had called for a $750 increase in the current base salary, along with normal step and lane movements. It also proposed creating a labor-management committee; combining personal and family sick leave and personal days into one category; establishing a $500 leave bonus for teachers who have three or less days of lost time because of sick or personal reasons; and awarding a $1,000 one-time stipend to teachers from district COVID-19 funds. The union proposal also called for a health benefit committee to be established that would help research best insurance options for the district’s employees.

Both initial bargaining presentations are held in open session. The two sides will now begin negotiations in exempt sessions.

