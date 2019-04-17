WAPELLO — The Wapello Community School District’s initial offer to its certified staff for the 2019-20 school year Wednesday does not include any increase in the district’s current $29,627 base salary. The district did propose normal step and lane movements on the staff’s salary schedule and a single year contract that would only cover the 2019-20 school year.
The Wapello Education Association (WEA) submitted its initial bargaining proposal during the board’s April 10 meeting. It called for a five-year contract with a $500 increase in the current $29,627 base salary next year and a re-opener clause in subsequent years; normal lane and step movements; a $500 sick-leave bonus for teachers who have three or fewer sick-leave days and formations of a labor-management and health benefit committees.
In its proposal, the school district pointed out how a drop in student population was affecting its offer.
“Declining enrollment continues to be a major factor facing the district (and) the district must be extremely cautious and prudent with the use of its limited resources," district officials wrote in the offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.