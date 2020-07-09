Wapello School District releases Return to Learn plan

WAPELLO — The Wapello School District’s draft Return to Learn/School Reopening Plan was released during the school board’s regular meeting Wednesday.
Following the guidelines of the Iowa Department of Education, the draft plan included three basic scenarios for both the district’s elementary and secondary programs, Superintendent Mike Peterson told the board.
The first scenario would cover in-person classes; the second would be a hybrid reopening, with both in-person and remote learning; while the third scenario would be a totally remote or at-home reopening. Peterson said the plan was developed following meetings that included the district’s leadership group and teachers.
“This is as of today,” Peterson emphasized to the board, explaining the guidelines were changing often and there could be something new tomorrow.
He then walked the board through the plan and detailed how the district would handle a variety of issues. Attendance and grading would be required under any of the scenarios, with credit earned as normal, Peterson emphasized.
The plan also covered class changes, although those would not apply with the remote scenario. Peterson said under Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, students would not be considered in contact of each other if they were not within six feet of another student for less than 15 minutes. He said that guideline would mean students could safely pass each other in the hall during class changes.
Cleaning would be a big issue under the first two scenarios, Peterson explained.
He said the draft plan would call for high traffic areas to be cleaned hourly in the in-person elementary scenario, while in the in-person secondary, the areas would be cleaned with each passing time. Teachers would also be expected to periodically sanitize high traffic areas.
Normal school days would apply for either of the in-person scenarios, while the hybrid plan would possibly be conducted on an A/B schedule, with family members on the same rotation. The remote learning scenario would use a shortened schedule to minimize computer screen time.
Based on current guidelines, library and other printed material would not be placed back on the shelves for three days, Peterson told the board.
While individual lockers would remain available to elementary students, secondary students would not have access to lockers under both the in-person and the hybrid reopening plans.
Lunches would continue to be provided in the cafeteria, although with schedule and spacing modifications.
Peterson said the district’s plan would not require masks or face shields, although students would be able to use either. He also said there would be no temperature or other screening for students entering school buildings.
Transportation would also be affected, but Peterson said if the district allowed one student per seat — although family members could share seats — normal bus routes could work.
Water fountains would need to be shut off or covered, meaning students would need access to bottled water.
Peterson said the district would continue working on the plan.
In other action, the school board:
• Decided to continue researching the possibility of establishing a head maintenance/grounds director;
• Approved certified and non-certified staff handbooks;
• Agreed to continue exploring the live-streaming of its meetings;
• Approved raising student lunch prices by 10¢;
• Agreed to allow FFA students to participate in livestock shows that will substitute for the county and state fair shows;
• Agreed to move forward with the process to hold a March election for an updated revenue purpose statement.
