Wapello School District releases Return to Learn plan

WAPELLO — The Wapello School District’s draft Return to Learn/School Reopening Plan was released during the school board’s regular meeting Wednesday.

Following the guidelines of the Iowa Department of Education, the draft plan included three basic scenarios for both the district’s elementary and secondary programs, Superintendent Mike Peterson told the board.

The first scenario would cover in-person classes; the second would be a hybrid reopening, with both in-person and remote learning; while the third scenario would be a totally remote or at-home reopening. Peterson said the plan was developed following meetings that included the district’s leadership group and teachers.

“This is as of today,” Peterson emphasized to the board, explaining the guidelines were changing often and there could be something new tomorrow.

He then walked the board through the plan and detailed how the district would handle a variety of issues. Attendance and grading would be required under any of the scenarios, with credit earned as normal, Peterson emphasized.