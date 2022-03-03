Wapello School District voters approve extending PPEL

WAPELLO — An extension of the voter-approved Wapello School District’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) was approved with the overwhelming support of 3.52% of the district’s total eligible voters during a special March 1 referendum.

With the approval, the district is allowed to assess up to 67 cents per $1,000 valuation or an income surtax not to exceed 20% for physical plant and equipment purposes as allowed under the law.

According to unofficial results on the Louisa County election website, 83 voters, or 95.4% of those who cast votes supported another 10-year extension of the levy. Only 4 people, 4.6% of the total number of actual voters, opposed the measure.

There are 2,475 registered voters in the school district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0