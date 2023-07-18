WAPELLO — Construction of a wrestling room addition at the Wapello High School could begin by mid-September, according to an update that was provided to the school board on Wednesday.

Local contractor Blaine Doppler, whose company Spectra Build is providing initial construction management services on the project, provided the construction start as part of his planning update report to the board.

However, several steps must be taken before any actual work can begin, Doppler pointed out earlier in the update.

He said a request for qualifications (RFQ) had been published for a construction manager, with submittals from those interested expected later in the month.

Once the qualifications packets are returned, the district will select a manager, who will then work to develop the final construction and bid documents, Doppler said.

Doppler also updated the board on the design for the southeast entrance hallway that is being incorporated into the addition’s construction.

Board members and other school officials said they were concerned the entrance work could impact access during school events and activities.

Activity director Brandon Brown reminded the group that from mid-August to March the southeast entrance is the main entrance for activities. He was concerned how the proposed construction would impact that access.

Doppler assured everyone the intent had always been to keep that entrance open, adding however there could be some inconvenience at times.

Meanwhile, in addition to discussing the planning and construction phases of the project with Doppler, the board also met with Matt Gillaspie, representative for Des Moines-based, financial consulting company Piper Sandler, to discuss financing proposals for the addition.

According to officials, Gillaspie, who attended the meeting by Zoom, reviewed proposals that had been submitted earlier in the day. The recommendation from the consultant and district business manager Eric Small was to accept the proposal submitted by Mediapolis Savings Bank (MSB).

The board then approved a resolution directing the sale of $807,000 General Obligation School Capital Loan Notes to MSB at an average interest rate of 4.1%. The notes carry a 10-year maturity to June 1, 2033, although they are callable by the district at any time.

In other action during Wednesday’s meeting, the board:

Approved several new hires and increased hours for another staff member.

Approved a variety of revised and updated school board policies, including several new policies required because of recent changes in state law. The new policies will require one additional reading before going into effect.

Approved a one-year contract with Elevate to provide remote 9-12 physics and chemistry classes for $36,600. The board acted after learning the school district had been unable to fill vacant staff positions for those classes. Funding will come from the district’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) account.

Agreed to additional fencing provided by D&N Fencing, Cedar Rapids, along the north side of the football field for $9,337; dispose of old fencing for another $718; and install a larger gate at the football complex for $1,861.

Approved preschool and coaches/sponsor handbooks.

Accepted Brown’s proposed coaches/sponsor hiring timeline that will call for the hirings to be held four times each year, with fall sports handled in January.

Identified several legislative priorities that Superintendent Mike Peterson will forward to the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Approved an elementary phone/intercom system for a total cost of $57,969, using revenue from the district’s Department of Justice COPS Grant.

