Wapello schools, contractor reach settlement in roof dispute

WAPELLO — A settlement has been reached between the Wapello School District and a former roofing contractor and its insurance company over the school’s claim for damages related to a 2020 roof repair project.

The school board held a special meeting on Monday in which it approved the settlement with T&K Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc., Ely, and Continental Insurance Company.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

According to previous discussions, T&K submitted the low bid of $470,070 for the roof work during the board’s Jan. 15, 2020 meeting. The work was to include repairs of the main high school building roof, large gym roof, a lower roof that extends around the large gym and a canopy roof that covers the west entrance into the school near the greenhouse.

During the repairs, school officials reported rainwater started to leak into the auditorium. The school’s architect for the roofing repair project blamed the type of roof that had been installed in 2014 as the cause for the leaks, but school board members disagreed and pointed the finger at T&K.