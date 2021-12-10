Wapello schools deciding how to use COVID funding

WAPELLO — Wapello school officials learned Wednesday that a plan for spending over $840,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding is continuing to be developed.

According to school officials, Superintendent Mike Peterson said he and the rest of the district’s administrative team had started to identify some positions that could be transitioned into intervention positions.

Those transitioned positions could then be funded through ESSER funds and possibly keep some employees on the payroll. Peterson had reminded the board at its last meeting that an enrollment drop meant the district would need to cut $100,000 from the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.

He had said that would correspond to two positions.

Some board members have called for using the ESSER funds to hire additional interventionists to assist students falling behind because of COVID.

Other board members have suggested it could be difficult to spend nearly $1 million by the June 30, 2023 deadline and have proposed using the funds for qualified infrastructure projects, such as air conditioning or other air quality improvement efforts.