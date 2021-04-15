Wapello schools drop mandatory face covering policy

Although the board then adopted the measure with no comment, after the vote, Smith returned to that point in a warning to the supporters.

“If we cost kids a chance to participate in an extracurricular activity at the state level, there are going to be some (upset) people,” Smith said, reminding the supporters there was only about one more month of school.

“Get rid of the tracing, then you don’t need to worry about it,” Meeker responded, which caused several people to point out that was not a process the school district controlled.

In other COVID-19 related discussion, Peterson told the school board in his update that the district’s allocation of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III funds was $773,379. He said $154,676 had to be reserved to address “learning loss”, while the remaining $618,703 could be used for other COVID-related issues.

Officials indicated the funding needed to be spent within 27 months.

“The board will need to discuss how (it) would like to apply these funds at a future meeting, after the state guidance has been completed,” Peterson explained in his update.