Wapello schools drop mandatory face covering policy

WAPELLO — A split Wapello School Board agreed Wednesday to drop its mandatory face covering policy, effective April 19, in favor of an optional policy.
The board voted 3-2 to approve a motion by Duane Boysen to drop the district’s mandatory policy, which had been in effect since Nov. 11, 2020. Voting in support of the measure were Dave Moore and Doug Meeker, while board members Matt Smith and Doug Housman opposed it.
Since originally enacting the mandatory policy, the board had included a monthly review of the issue on its agenda. When it came up during Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Mike Peterson told the board there had not been any change in the quarantine guidelines.
Under those guidelines, an individual who is masked and is exposed to a COVID-infected person who is also masked, is not required to quarantine if symptom free.
However, if a masked person is exposed to an infected person who is not wearing a mask, the masked person must quarantine, even if symptoms are not present.
Smith said he was concerned the guidelines could cause some students to miss events and activities.
“With the contact tracing and the quarantining, you still have track, soccer, graduation, prom and if (students) are exposed to someone not wearing a mask, they potentially miss out on those events,” he said.
Although the board then adopted the measure with no comment, after the vote, Smith returned to that point in a warning to the supporters.
“If we cost kids a chance to participate in an extracurricular activity at the state level, there are going to be some (upset) people,” Smith said, reminding the supporters there was only about one more month of school.
“Get rid of the tracing, then you don’t need to worry about it,” Meeker responded, which caused several people to point out that was not a process the school district controlled.
In other COVID-19 related discussion, Peterson told the school board in his update that the district’s allocation of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III funds was $773,379. He said $154,676 had to be reserved to address “learning loss”, while the remaining $618,703 could be used for other COVID-related issues.
Officials indicated the funding needed to be spent within 27 months.
“The board will need to discuss how (it) would like to apply these funds at a future meeting, after the state guidance has been completed,” Peterson explained in his update.
Other action related to school finances included approval of the district’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, following a public hearing that did not attract any comments.
The board also agreed to terminate the contract of K-6 Fine Arts instructor Rachel Rees. The board had previously approved over $107,000 in spending cuts, which had included an art position.
In final action the board:
- Accepted the resignation of school counselor Rena Philp;
- Approved a four-year contract with the Wapello Education Association, which included raising the FY 22 base pay to $30,177, a $250 increase, along with normal step increases. The contract includes a reopener clause for salary and other matters mutually agreed to;
- Received a presentation on the district’s pilot Teen Mental Health First Aid Program.