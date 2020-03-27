Wapello schools offer no base increase for teachers

WAPELLO - An initial bargaining offer for 2020-21 from the Wapello School District was presented to the Wapello Education Association (WEA) Thursday. It calls for no base salary increase, normal step and lane movement on the salary schedule and a single year contract.

In comments included with the offer, the district pointed to the continuing financial difficulties it was facing because of declining enrollment and state aid that was no keeping pace with increased costs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The district also described the COVID-19 outbreak as providing a level of uncertainty that would force the district to be “cautious with its financial situation.”

Despite those concerns, the district assured the WEA that its initial offer was reasonable and that the two sides would be able to work together and come to a final agreement.

The WEA presented its initial offer to the district during the school board’s March 18 regular meeting. It called for a four-year contract, with a $750 increase to the current $29,727 base salary in 2020-21 and a salary reopener in the following years; maintaining the normal salary schedule movements, leave bonus and establishing a labor management committee and a health benefit committee.

The two groups will now hold closed negotiations to reach a settlement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0