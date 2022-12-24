Wapello Schools' study focuses on wrestling room addition

WAPELLO — There will be continued study by Wapello school officials and staff for the construction of a proposed wrestling room addition, which members of the school board indicated during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday they supported.

The board held a financial work session on Dec. 12 to look at funding options for the building, which has been shown in some preliminary sketches attached to the east side of the existing wrestling room on initial plans.

During the work session, Matt Gillaspie, managing director for Piper Sandler & Co., Des Moines, reviewed four general methods the district could use to finance projects.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board met with local contractors and learned about project delivery methods, which involves the project stakeholders’ roles and responsibilities and the activities required to complete the project, that could be used for the wrestling room expansion.

Blaine Doppler, project manager for Spectra Build, Wapello, provided an overview of several basic delivery methods. These included a traditional design-bid-build, design-build, construction management agency and construction management agency at risk.

Dopler suggested the construction management agency or construction management agency at risk methods provided various benefits the others did not, including additional contract transparency, guaranteed maximum price and an ability to fast track design and construction processes.

Board members agreed those methods, especially the construction management agency at risk, appeared to offer the best option for the district and Doppler indicated he would continue to work with the school to incorporate those methods into the wrestling room project.

The board eventually agreed to continue moving forward and to develop a cost analysis to determine if the project is feasible.

In other action, the board met with several Wapello FFA chapter members who provided a review of their recent trip to the FFA National Convention. The board also approved a renewal of the FFA County Fair Agreement, which will allow members to show livestock and other projects at the county fair.

Several board policies covering a variety of student-related activities, including progress reports, honors and awards, graduation requirements and other events were approved.

Following a report from activities director Brandon Brown, a split board also agreed to modify the districts academic eligibility policy. Under the new policy, students who fail a 1st or 3rd quarter class will now be ineligible for 14 days beginning on the date the grade is recorded on their report card.

Board member Matt Smith opposed the change.

Brown also provided a revised facility fee policy, which the board approved. Brown pointed out the fees had not been changed for several years. With the revisions, users will see some small increases for the use of the facility and cleanup/custodial services.

The board also:

• Denied a student’s appeal for a violation of the school’s Good Conduct Code. The board acted after meeting in closed session to discuss the appeal;

• Decided to table approval of Superintendent Mike Peterson’s three-year contract to allow more discussion on some provisions;

• Approved an extension of the superintendent sharing agreement with Morning Sun, pending final approval of Peterson’s contract;

• Tabled action on designating bank depositories.