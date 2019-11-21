WAPELLO — A minimum $255,000 reduction in the Wapello School District’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget will be needed because enrollment has dropped by 37.1 students this year, Superintendent Mike Peterson reported to the board Wednesday.
“There’s no way for me to put a good spin on that,” Peterson told the board, which included two new, recently-elected members.
Peterson said certified enrollment was down about 45 students from last year, but the 37.1 drop reflected the number of students who were actually served in the district’s buildings.
“That means we have fewer open-enrolled out kids this year,” he said, saying initially he and business manager Eric Small received conflicting opinions from various sources on which number to use for developing the district’s FY21 budget.
He said they finally settled on the 37.1 student drop because it seemed to be the consensus. That will still mean under the current state aid of $6,893 per pupil the district will need to substantially cut its budget.
He said board members could reduce the figure by $80,000. That's because the board participated in the Natural Gas Consortium and the district’s natural gas costs now come from the management fund instead of the general fund.
“It’s still not great news, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
Peterson recommended offering certified staff an early retirement option, at a substantially more generous level than previous offers.
You have free articles remaining.
Previous offers had started at $25,000 for certified staff members who are 55 years or older and had 10 years of consecutive service in the district.
That was later raised to $32,500, but still failed to entice many retirements.
Peterson said they would need a more generous offer, and suggested one year of current salary. Those who accepted would have the option of either putting the money into a health retirement account or a 403(b) retirement account.
Peterson was hopeful the more generous plan would encourage some of the seven qualifying staff members to take early retirement.
The board agreed to move forward, and Peterson will ask the district’s attorney to develop the proposal, to be presented to the board next month.
The deadline for the early retirement program will be April 1.
In other action, the school board:
- Re-organized itself following approval of the canvas results from the Nov. 5 city/school election, where incumbent Doug Housman and newcomers Dave Moore and Matt Smith won the three open seats. Housman was elected president, while Duane Boysen was elected vice president;
- Hired Steve Cruz as assistant varsity wrestling coach;
- Approved a request for around 7 FFA students and chaperones to attend the National Soils Competition in Oklahoma City during the first week of May;
- Approved several contracts for the 2020 PRCA Rodeo on July 17 and 18;
- Approved a $140,237 request for Modified Allowable Growth from the School Budget Review Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.