Wapello Schools will continue to pay hourly employees through April 30

WAPELLO — The regular salaries of Wapello School District hourly workers will continue to be paid while school remains closed through April, the school board unanimously agreed Wednesday.

The decision means the employees will continue to receive their checks through April 30, the most recent date Governor Kim Reynolds has set for schools in the state to remain closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the board’s March 18 meeting, it had approved paying the hourly workers their salaries through April 13, following the initial decision by Reynolds to order schools around the state closed until April 10.

Superintendent Mike Peterson indicated that with Reynolds’ extension order, the board had several options it could consider concerning the hourly workers’ pay.

He said the employees could be laid off and begin collecting unemployment and any government stimulus benefits; they could be furloughed, which he described as another unemployment process; or the district could maintain the current policy and continue to pay the workers through the extended closure.

He said legal firms around the state had been meeting with school officials about the issue and the recommendation was to continue paying hourly employees.