Wapello Schools will continue to pay hourly employees through April 30

WAPELLO — The regular salaries of Wapello School District hourly workers will continue to be paid while school remains closed through April, the school board unanimously agreed Wednesday.
The decision means the employees will continue to receive their checks through April 30, the most recent date Governor Kim Reynolds has set for schools in the state to remain closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the board’s March 18 meeting, it had approved paying the hourly workers their salaries through April 13, following the initial decision by Reynolds to order schools around the state closed until April 10.
Superintendent Mike Peterson indicated that with Reynolds’ extension order, the board had several options it could consider concerning the hourly workers’ pay.
He said the employees could be laid off and begin collecting unemployment and any government stimulus benefits; they could be furloughed, which he described as another unemployment process; or the district could maintain the current policy and continue to pay the workers through the extended closure.
He said legal firms around the state had been meeting with school officials about the issue and the recommendation was to continue paying hourly employees.
Board members initially questioned if the employees might benefit more by taking unemployment and other possible assistance instead of their regular school pay.
Duane Boysen said he had heard rumors that employees could possibly receive 70 percent of their regular pay through unemployment and another $600 per week in other financial support.
However, Peterson pointed out the legal advisers said school districts might have a significant reason for maintaining the hourly salaries.
“There is one very strong reason they are giving (that advice),” he said, explaining it was tied to the federal stimulus bill recently signed by President Donald Trump.
Peterson reported that one section of the law required businesses, which he said the school would be considered, to continue paying their employees to the greatest extent possible, to remain eligible for future relief funding.
Board member Matt Smith then suggested the school staff could be asked to volunteer time if a project was developed that needed personnel. He said the volunteers could save the district from hiring outside workers for the job.
After hearing that idea, the board agreed to continue its current policy of paying the employees their regular salaries.
In another discussion involving the school staff, Peterson reported the school’s health insurance premiums would climb nearly 10 percent during the next school year, an increase he said would be difficult for the district to absorb.
After discussing the issue with a representative of Wellmark, Peterson said three coverage tiers had been developed, each with varying benefits and deductions. He said the school would offer as the school plan one that would basically provide the same benefits as the current program, except it would not provide out-of-network benefits. He said that plan would mean no increase in the current premium cost of $624 for a single policy and $1,561 for family.
The other two tiers would include the current plan, which would include a 10 percent increase in premiums; and one that would have the same benefits as the current plan, but with a higher deductible. The premiums for that plan would be about 4.5 percent higher than the current rates.
The board approved the tiered offers.
In final action, the board:
• Held public hearings on the proposed school calendar and the 2020-21 budget; and later approved both;
• Learned planning is continuing on the 2020 Wapello PRCA rodeo and approved a proposed marketing plan;
• Agreed to obtain bids on repairing the preschool building, which is being considered as a food pantry site.
