Wapello sets hearing on yearly budget

WAPELLO — Public comments on a proposed $123,753 budget amendment to Wapello’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget will be accepted during an April 1 public hearing, the city council unanimously agreed during its regular meeting Thursday.

The council adopted the measure with no discussion, although a copy of the notice of public hearing the council approved was included in the agenda packet and provided details on the proposed amendment.

According to the notice, the additional spending will cover debt payment for a city street sweeper and ambulance unit, an asphalt overlay on South Main Street, new downtown lighting and engineering fees for the proposed new fire station.

No new revenue was listed, which means all the spending will come from the FY 21 budget’s $824,878 beginning balance. That will reduce the ending balance from the current certified amount of $852,521 to $728,768.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other action, the council approved hiring former city police officer Jared Kraft as a part-time officer, effective April 1. Kraft will receive an hourly salary of $21.01.

Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt explained Kraft, a certified officer, would help cover weekend and summer shifts and whenever other officers are on vacation.