Wapello sets maximum levy at $712,050

WAPELLO — The Wapello City Council held one public hearing and set two others during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Following a public hearing, which drew no comments, on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 maximum tax dollars from certain levies, the council approved a resolution setting the maximum at $712,050.
City clerk Mike Delzell pointed out to the council the city collected $666,007 in the current FY 2021, meaning the proposed amount would be 6.91 percent higher than this year’s amount.
“That’s what the state wants the people to know,” he told the council, adding since the percentage was greater than 2 percent, the council needed to pass the resolution by a supermajority.
The five council members present for the meeting all voted in favor, giving the votes the proposal needed.
Delzell said the maximum property tax amount had increased, even though the city’s tax rate remained the same, because no valuation went for tax increment financing in FY 22.
Meanwhile, in a related decision, the council agreed to hold a Mar. 18 public hearing on the city’s proposed FY 22 budget.
According to the public notice for the proposed budget, the city is anticipating $2,882,100 in total revenue and $2,798,403 in total expenditures and transfers out, leaving a balance of $83,607.
The estimated beginning balance for the budget on July 1, 2021 is $889,120 and the projected ending balance on June 30, 2022 is $972,817.
The estimated tax levy on regular property in the city will be slightly above $14.24 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
The city council also set an April 1 public hearing for the letting of a painting contract for the city’s water tower. According to project description, the city is seeking bids for painting the interior of the structure, with an alternate bid for painting the exterior and an interior access; and a second alternate bid for rehabilitating a hatch.
Mayor Shawn Maine said the city was researching possible funding methods for the project, including the possibility of raising some water rates. He said once a few options are finalized, they would be presented to the council.
A $50 donation to the Wapello Community Club was also approved for the club’s annual Wapello Easter Egg Hunt.
In final action, public works director Tim Coleman provided an update on the public works staff’s work projects over the past two weeks. He said that work had included moving snow, repairing equipment, repairing broken water lines and other projects.
Coleman said one of the city’s plow trucks and its backhoe had broken down during that period, but both units had been repaired and were now operating. In addition, a snow plow had been installed on his city truck, so there was now a backup available is needed.
Maine also reported the city had submitted a grant proposal to the state to put a new roof on the city-owned building at 302 Van Buren, known locally as the Birthright Building.
Maine said if the city is awarded a grant, it would require a 50/50 match, so the city would need to research possibly funding options. He also said if a grant is awarded, someone might be interested in acquiring the building in consideration of providing the match.
He did not indicate when grants would be awarded.