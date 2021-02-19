Wapello sets maximum levy at $712,050

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The estimated beginning balance for the budget on July 1, 2021 is $889,120 and the projected ending balance on June 30, 2022 is $972,817.

The estimated tax levy on regular property in the city will be slightly above $14.24 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The city council also set an April 1 public hearing for the letting of a painting contract for the city’s water tower. According to project description, the city is seeking bids for painting the interior of the structure, with an alternate bid for painting the exterior and an interior access; and a second alternate bid for rehabilitating a hatch.

Mayor Shawn Maine said the city was researching possible funding methods for the project, including the possibility of raising some water rates. He said once a few options are finalized, they would be presented to the council.

A $50 donation to the Wapello Community Club was also approved for the club’s annual Wapello Easter Egg Hunt.

In final action, public works director Tim Coleman provided an update on the public works staff’s work projects over the past two weeks. He said that work had included moving snow, repairing equipment, repairing broken water lines and other projects.