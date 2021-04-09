Wapello Solar dedicated in ceremony Friday

WAPELLO — After a morning of cloudy skies, the sun lit up the area as a ribbon was being cut on the largest solar energy project in the state.

After about two years in the making, Wapello Solar is now officially operational, with a dedication ceremony Friday, although it has been running for about a month. It's a 127.5 MW array of 318,000 bifacial solar panels, which sits outside of Wapello on 800 acres of sub-prime farmland. The amount of electricity generated from the array boasts the ability to power 21,000 homes and has a carbon offset of about 18 million gallons of gas.

The project is the result of a partnership between Clenera and Renewable Energy Systems (RES). The Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is purchasing the demand and energy from Wapello Solar through an exclusive 25-year purchase agreement.

“This has been an outstanding project to diversify our generation in Iowa,” Bill Cherriar, vice president and CEO of CIPCO, said. “We are actually starting a second 100 MW project with Clenara outside of Coggan. This is the first 100 MW solar array in Iowa and I think we will see a lot more of these in the future.”

He said solar lends itself to Iowa, able to operate side by side with agriculture production.