Wapello Solar dedicated in ceremony Friday

WAPELLO — After a morning of cloudy skies, the sun lit up the area as a ribbon was being cut on the largest solar energy project in the state.
After about two years in the making, Wapello Solar is now officially operational, with a dedication ceremony Friday, although it has been running for about a month. It's a 127.5 MW array of 318,000 bifacial solar panels, which sits outside of Wapello on 800 acres of sub-prime farmland. The amount of electricity generated from the array boasts the ability to power 21,000 homes and has a carbon offset of about 18 million gallons of gas.
The project is the result of a partnership between Clenera and Renewable Energy Systems (RES). The Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is purchasing the demand and energy from Wapello Solar through an exclusive 25-year purchase agreement.
“This has been an outstanding project to diversify our generation in Iowa,” Bill Cherriar, vice president and CEO of CIPCO, said. “We are actually starting a second 100 MW project with Clenara outside of Coggan. This is the first 100 MW solar array in Iowa and I think we will see a lot more of these in the future.”
He said solar lends itself to Iowa, able to operate side by side with agriculture production.
About 100 people came out to the unveiling. A ceremony was held inside a large tent prior to the ribbon-cutting. Among the guests at the event were Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Michael Gallego, vice president of operations for Clemera, said the Idaho-based company works with other entities to produce clean energy. It currently runs 25 solar projects producing 1.6 GW throughout the country.
“We do our best to have a positive impact in every community we touch,” he said.
He said the previous year had made construction of the project difficult due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the project had created about 250 jobs at its peak.
Gregg called the project “the latest example of Iowa’s diverse energy portfolio,” and stressed the importance of renewable energy sources in the state. He said the project is good for both Iowa’s natural environment and business environment.
Ernst said she was proud to “see what Iowans are capable of doing and investing in their communities.”
She said the project ensures Iowans would have access to energy and would also bring good paying quality jobs.
“This really is nationally where we are going, and we are probably going to see more facilities like this, but it really gives CIPCO and out rural electric cooperatives diversity,” Cherriar said.