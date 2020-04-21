Wapello solid waste fee increase passes first reading

WAPELLO — Wapello’s residential solid waste collection fee would increase from $12 to $13 under an ordinance amendment that passed its first reading during the city council meeting Thursday.
The proposal would need to pass two additional readings before it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.
The council had initially discussed raising the garbage rate in January during discussions on setting the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget. Officials at that time were facing a potential $27,000 shortfall in the initial budget proposal and had discussed a number of options to resolve the shortage.
Included in those options were a solid waste collection fee increase to cover the use of the city’s compost site, a city ATV/UTV tag fee and requiring city employees to pay 10 percent of their health insurance premiums.
After discussing the options, council members turned to the solid waste fee, justifying the increase because of the higher costs the city was beginning to incur to maintain the site.
Although there was no discussion on the higher fee at Thursday’s meeting, city officials said after the meeting the increase was tied to the compost site maintenance.
Several other financial actions were also approved by the council, including a May 21 public hearing on a proposed budget to the FY 2020 budget. The amendment would add $238,450 in revenue through a $4,750 grant to the Keck Library from the Community Foundation of Louisa County, a $207,000 loan for street equipment and a $26,700 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Derelict Building program.
On the expenditures side, the amendment would cover $393,440 in additional spending for the library ($4,750); purchase of a street sweeper ($207,000); demolition of 308 N. Second ($41,500); Franklin Street improvement ($130,000); and police equipment ($10,000).
The $154,990 difference between the increased revenue and the increased expenditures would apparently be covered by the budget’s ending balance.
The council also approved a resolution of final acceptance for the Commerce Drive Water Main Extension and approved a $12,009 final payment to SulzCo, Muscatine, for the project.
Contracts for cleaning the city’s water tower and sewer lines were also approved by the council. The water tower decision extended the city’s current contract with Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, SD, for another 10 years. It would provide bi-annual cleaning and inspection of the tower by the firm for a price of $2,200.
The sewer contract with Municipal Pipe Tool, Hudson, would be for five years, with per unit prices for various services, although the city would be responsible for a minimum $3,000 annual expense.
In final action, the council approved a tax abatement application submitted by Kami Jo Fry for a renovation of her residence at 633 S. Main. The council also approved a release of an easement in the 600 block of N. Prairie Street after determining no utilities are installed on the area.
The council also learned:
• A sand filter tank needed to be recently repaired, but the city’s water supply was not affected because three other tanks kept operating. The failure however could be a sign the city’s aging water plant may need renovations, Mayor Shawn Maine said;
• The city crew had started to pump out the swimming pool to prepare it for the upcoming season;
• That city officials would begin looking into holding council meetings electronically.
