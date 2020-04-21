Wapello solid waste fee increase passes first reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAPELLO — Wapello’s residential solid waste collection fee would increase from $12 to $13 under an ordinance amendment that passed its first reading during the city council meeting Thursday.

The proposal would need to pass two additional readings before it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

The council had initially discussed raising the garbage rate in January during discussions on setting the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget. Officials at that time were facing a potential $27,000 shortfall in the initial budget proposal and had discussed a number of options to resolve the shortage.

Included in those options were a solid waste collection fee increase to cover the use of the city’s compost site, a city ATV/UTV tag fee and requiring city employees to pay 10 percent of their health insurance premiums.

After discussing the options, council members turned to the solid waste fee, justifying the increase because of the higher costs the city was beginning to incur to maintain the site.

Although there was no discussion on the higher fee at Thursday’s meeting, city officials said after the meeting the increase was tied to the compost site maintenance.