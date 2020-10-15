Wapello students pitch in to help continue live stream of meetings

Vance said students who volunteered to broadcast the board meetings could also branch out into sporting and other extra-curricular activities.

Several board members indicated the idea interested them.

“So, it would be like a video club,” Matt Smith suggested after hearing Vance’s pitch, adding if the students were volunteers, he could not see what the district had to lose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Dave Moore agreed, explaining he had talked with district residents earlier in the week who had told him the board should continue with live-streaming.

However, not everyone fully supported the idea.

“I don’t see a problem with it on the sports thing, I think that would be great, but I still don’t want to do the meetings,” board member Duane Boysen said, adding later he was concerned about the potential liability of preserving a permanent record of meetings.

Vance indicated if the meetings were held on Zoom, there would be no official recording of that meeting, although on-line viewers could record the meetings themselves.

That appealed to Boysen.

“If it was live-streamed and then deleted, I wouldn’t have any problem,” he said.