Wapello teen killed in head-on crash Friday morning

LOUISA COUNTY — A Wapello teen was killed Friday in a crash on County Road X61 near E Avenue in Louisa County.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by William M. Martin, 18, of Wapello was traveling south on County Road X61 at about 5:54 a.m. while a 2003 Lincoln Town Car driven by Allen Fitzgerald, 59, of Wapello, was traveling north. The report said the Civic rounded a corner and crossed the center line, striking the Lincoln. Contact was made to the front passenger side of both vehicles.

Martin, who the report said had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Snyder Funeral Home in Ankeny. Fitzgerald was taken by Louisa County EMS to Muscatine Hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Wapello Fire Department, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Louisa County Ambulance.

